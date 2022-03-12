DEER PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police arrested a man who caused panic inside a theater in Deer Park, according to officials.

On Friday night, 55-year-old Luis Perez was inside a theater at Regal Deer Park & IMAX at Tanger Outlets when he put a ski mask on and allegedly told minors sitting beside him that he had a gun before putting his hands inside his pockets, according to police. The threat caused people to panic and run out the exit doors.

Authorities said an off-duty officer was also inside the theater, who detained Perez until security arrived. All theatergoers and staff were evacuated safely, police said. Officers searched all theaters, receptacles and public restrooms, and no weapons were found.

Perez, a Bay Shore resident, was charged with making a terroristic threat, officials said. He was held overnight at the First Precinct and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday.