Long Island pet store lies, sells sick puppies

A Malinois dog looks on (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

LONG ISLAND — A Long Island pet store sold sick puppies to customers, Attorney General Letitia James said in a lawsuit filed Thursday.

After an investigation, it was determined that the store Shake A Paw falsely advertised the puppies as completely healthy, complete with fabricated health certificates.

They also misrepresented the breeds of the puppies and refused to reimburse customers for vet care.

Customers were also directed to the company’s own veterinarians, who often failed to diagnose the illnesses.

James also filed a motion for a temporary restraining order at both Shake A Paw locations to protect the puppies.

“Shake A Paw’s actions of deceiving consumers into purchasing sick or injured dogs is unconscionable and illegal,” said Attorney General James. “My office’s thorough investigation uncovered a series of violations by Shake A Paw that defrauded consumers and found sick puppies that came from dangerous puppy mills. When New Yorkers purchased puppies from Shake A Paw, they did not expect to bring home dogs in such heartbreaking and horrifying conditions. Today, we are holding Shake A Paw accountable for their unlawful and inhumane actions by filing a lawsuit to permanently ban the company from selling puppies any longer, as well as to recoup what consumers paid. Animal mistreatment is despicable and will not be tolerated.”

The store’s puppies often had serious illnesses, and some puppies passed away after a few days or weeks after being taken home.

Shake A Paw would not reimburse for these dogs.

The OAG analyzed 408 veterinary records of puppies sold at the Shake A Paw locations, out of which:

52 percent of the puppies presented coughing, sneezing, an upper respiratory infection, and/or breathing problems;

Roughly 54 percent were infected with parasites; and

Almost 10 percent were diagnosed with pneumonia.