SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police arrested a man who strangled someone in a movie theater parking lot in Southampton Saturday night, according to officials.

John Martinolich, 36, had a physical fight with the victim in the Hampton Bays Movie theater parking lot when he placed the victim in a headlock, causing the victim to lose consciousness, police said. He fled from the police after being told he was under arrest.

The Hampton Bays resident was arrested and transported to Southampton Town Police headquarters for processing, according to authorities. He was charged with disorderly conduct, strangulation and resisting arrest. His arraignment was set for Sunday morning.