MINEOLA, N.Y. — A 64-year-old Long Island man was arrested Wednesday after making a death threat to a United States congressman, police said Thursday.

Kenneth Gasper is accused of threatening Republican Rep. Andrew Garbarino over the phone. Gasper was allegedly angered by a recent vote by Garbarino that he did not agree with.

Garbarino is one of six New York republicans who supported President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.

Gasper is charged with second-degree aggravated harassment.