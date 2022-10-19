Pictured: Himen Ross (left), Anthony Zottola (middle) and Al Lopez (right) [Photos courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice]

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A federal jury Wednesday convicted Anthony Zottola Sr. in the murder-for-hire plot that left his father, Sylvester, dead at a McDonald’s drive-thru in October 2018 and nearly killed his brother, Salvatore, in a shooting earlier that year.

The jury also convicted Bloods gang member Himen Ross as the shooter but found the alleged getaway driver, Alfred Lopez, not guilty on all counts.

Lopez wiped tears from his eyes and hugged his defense attorneys after the verdict was read. Ross remained stoic, while Zottola looked resigned to the jury’s decision.

The jury began deliberating on Friday.

Prosecutors presented hundreds of exhibits in the month-long trial, including alleged text messages between Anthony Zottola, Sr. and Bloods leader, Bushawn “Shelz” Shelton.

They charge Anthony Zottola, now 44, gave up to $200,000 in cash and housing renovations to Shelton to get the murder plots against his father and brother completed.

Salvatore Zottola survived multiple gunshot wounds on July 11, 2018, outside the family’s expansive, waterfront estate in Locust Point, the Bronx.

His father, Sylvester — 71 — survived a stabbing and assault in December 2017, along with other attempts on his life, before he was killed at the McDonald’s drive-thru on Oct. 4, 2018.

Prosecutors showed a cell phone picture at trial of water bottles in a box, with thousands of dollars in cash stuffed between them. They said the payment was delivered to Shelton the day after Sylvester Zottola was killed.

Salvatore Zottola testified against his brother at trial.

The prosecution also used a couple of Bloods defendants on the stand who had made deals with the government to cooperate. Defense attorneys skewered them during cross-examination.

Anthony Zottola’s wife testified this week that her husband genuinely grieved his father’s death.

Anthony Zottola, Sr. was arrested by the FBI on June 17, 2019, right after Father’s Day. He thanked the agents for waiting until the holiday was over — and for waiting until after his children’s birthdays.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.