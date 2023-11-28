NEW YORK (PIX11) – The City Planning Commission is reviewing zoning changes that would open the door for casinos to be constructed in otherwise prohibited areas in New York City.

The proposal would permit casinos in specific commercial and manufacturing districts.

The amendment will head to community boards and borough presidents for recommendations, then it will head back to the planning commission and city lawmakers.

If approved at the city level, it would then be reviewed for licensing by the state Gaming Commission.

