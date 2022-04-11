The Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive homes in New York using data from Zillow. Zip codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

Keep reading to see if any of these zip codes from your home state sound familiar.

Zip codes with the most expensive homes in New York

#50. 10025 (New York)

– Typical home value: $1,090,168

— 208.8% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: -7.6%

– 5 year home value change: -16.4%

– 10 year home value change: +16.0%

– Pictured: 606 W 113th St Apt 3A, Manhattan ($600,000, 1 bedrooms)

#49. 11545 (Glen Head)

– Typical home value: $1,099,098

— 211.3% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +5.2%

– 5 year home value change: +13.4%

– 10 year home value change: +25.0%

– Pictured: 1111 Cedar Swamp Rd, Old Brookville ($19.0 million, 15 bedrooms)

#48. 10506 (Town of Bedford)

– Typical home value: $1,100,194

— 211.6% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +12.3%

– 5 year home value change: +4.7%

– 10 year home value change: +5.5%

– Pictured: 8 Hickory Kingdom Rd, Bedford ($13.5 million, 7 bedrooms)

#47. 11957 (Orient)

– Typical home value: $1,113,261

— 215.3% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +7.9%

– 5 year home value change: +18.2%

– 10 year home value change: +28.8%

– Pictured: 960 Willow Terrace Ln, Orient ($2.6 million, 4 bedrooms)

#46. 12844 (Town of Fort Ann)

– Typical home value: $1,116,743

— 216.3% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +2.4%

– 5 year home value change: +30.1%

– 10 year home value change: +40.8%

– Pictured: Pilot Ridge Pilot Knob Mtn # Home, Kattskill Bay ($13.0 million, 4 bedrooms)

#45. 11020 (Great Neck)

– Typical home value: $1,157,401

— 227.8% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +5.6%

– 5 year home value change: +10.4%

– 10 year home value change: +36.0%

– Pictured: 17 Lake Rd, Great Neck ($6.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

#44. 10018 (New York)

– Typical home value: $1,165,614

— 230.1% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: -2.3%

– 5 year home value change: -1.3%

– 10 year home value change: +56.2%

– Pictured: 17913 134th Ave, Springfield Gardens ($459,000, 2 bedrooms)

#43. 10504 (Town Of North Castle)

– Typical home value: $1,165,942

— 230.2% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +6.6%

– 5 year home value change: +2.2%

– 10 year home value change: +5.8%

– Pictured: 14 Cowdray Park Dr, Armonk ($30.0 million, 8 bedrooms)

#42. 11964 (Town of Shelter Island)

– Typical home value: $1,169,293

— 231.2% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +12.0%

– 5 year home value change: +25.3%

– 10 year home value change: +31.1%

– Pictured: 179 Ram Island Dr, Shelter Island ($8.0 million, 7 bedrooms)

#41. 10028 (New York)

– Typical home value: $1,172,743

— 232.2% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: -4.0%

– 5 year home value change: -9.5%

– 10 year home value change: +17.3%

– Pictured: 519 E 84th St, New York ($7.7 million, 4 bedrooms)

#40. 06390 (Fishers Island)

– Typical home value: $1,175,282

— 232.9% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +7.4%

– 5 year home value change: -1.2%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 4 Sunrise Ave, East Lyme ($485,000, 3 bedrooms)

#39. 11576 (East Hills)

– Typical home value: $1,191,277

— 237.4% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +6.2%

– 5 year home value change: +13.0%

– 10 year home value change: +32.1%

– Pictured: 85 Spruce St, Roslyn Harbor ($3.8 million, 6 bedrooms)

#38. 11023 (Great Neck)

– Typical home value: $1,202,010

— 240.4% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +5.5%

– 5 year home value change: +13.5%

– 10 year home value change: +34.2%

– Pictured: 4 Shorecliff Pl, Great Neck ($3.9 million, 4 bedrooms)

#37. 12820 (Town Of Queensbury)

– Typical home value: $1,211,886

— 243.2% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +6.4%

– 5 year home value change: +16.0%

– 10 year home value change: +32.4%

– Pictured: 13 Fielding La, Cleverdale ($1.7 million, 5 bedrooms)

#36. 10583 (Scarsdale)

– Typical home value: $1,220,927

— 245.8% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +7.3%

– 5 year home value change: +1.4%

– 10 year home value change: +18.6%

– Pictured: 17 Heathcote Rd, Scarsdale ($8.8 million, 7 bedrooms)

#35. 10538 (Larchmont)

– Typical home value: $1,228,151

— 247.9% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +7.0%

– 5 year home value change: +5.7%

– 10 year home value change: +22.6%

– Pictured: 1 Beach Ave, Larchmont ($5.7 million, 6 bedrooms)

#34. 11021 (Great Neck)

– Typical home value: $1,229,890

— 248.3% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +6.2%

– 5 year home value change: +11.6%

– 10 year home value change: +35.6%

– Pictured: 105 Ash Dr, Great Neck ($3.5 million, 7 bedrooms)

#33. 11249 (New York)

– Typical home value: $1,232,015

— 248.9% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: -0.9%

– 5 year home value change: +4.8%

– 10 year home value change: +57.3%

– Pictured: 164 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn ($1.4 million, 0 bedrooms)

#32. 10065 (New York)

– Typical home value: $1,244,588

— 252.5% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: -9.8%

– 5 year home value change: -8.0%

– 10 year home value change: +27.0%

– Pictured: 162 E 64th St, New York ($50.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

#31. 11724 (Cold Spring Harbor)

– Typical home value: $1,257,976

— 256.3% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +7.2%

– 5 year home value change: +11.4%

– 10 year home value change: +17.2%

– Pictured: 473 Woodbury Rd, Cold Spg Hbr ($10.5 million, 11 bedrooms)

#30. 10503 (Irvington)

– Typical home value: $1,284,060

— 263.7% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +33.1%

– 5 year home value change: data not available

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 40 Revere Rd, Ardsley ($555,000, 3 bedrooms)

#29. 11231 (New York)

– Typical home value: $1,303,443

— 269.2% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: -1.3%

– 5 year home value change: +0.1%

– 10 year home value change: +53.8%

– Pictured: 425 Hoyt St, Brooklyn ($10.9 million, 0 bedrooms)

#28. 10024 (New York)

– Typical home value: $1,336,316

— 278.5% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: -4.1%

– 5 year home value change: +5.2%

– 10 year home value change: +41.1%

– Pictured: 351 W End Ave Unit Townhouse, New York ($10.8 million, 7 bedrooms)

#27. 11960 (Remsenburg)

– Typical home value: $1,347,240

— 281.6% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +13.8%

– 5 year home value change: +24.7%

– 10 year home value change: +29.7%

– Pictured: 7 Cross Rd, Remsenburg ($8.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

#26. 11243 (New York)

– Typical home value: $1,362,561

— 285.9% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: -1.1%

– 5 year home value change: -1.1%

– 10 year home value change: +52.4%

– Pictured: 104-23 103rd St, Ozone Park ($599,000, 3 bedrooms)

#25. 10577 (Purchase)

– Typical home value: $1,368,090

— 287.5% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +2.3%

– 5 year home value change: +1.4%

– 10 year home value change: -3.3%

– Pictured: 7 Sky Meadow Farm, Purchase ($5.6 million, 9 bedrooms)

#24. 11978 (Westhampton Beach)

– Typical home value: $1,402,962

— 297.4% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +13.0%

– 5 year home value change: +29.7%

– 10 year home value change: +38.9%

– Pictured: 181 Dune Rd, Westhampton Beach ($28.0 million, 9 bedrooms)

#23. 11965 (Town of Shelter Island)

– Typical home value: $1,443,181

— 308.8% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +13.9%

– 5 year home value change: +27.8%

– 10 year home value change: +36.4%

– Pictured: 91 Ram Island Dr, Shelter Island ($8.5 million, 3 bedrooms)

#22. 11559 (Lawrence)

– Typical home value: $1,509,142

— 327.4% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +7.6%

– 5 year home value change: +32.9%

– 10 year home value change: +47.7%

– Pictured: 211 Causeway, Lawrence ($3.5 million, 7 bedrooms)

#21. 11937 (East Hampton)

– Typical home value: $1,598,238

— 352.7% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +15.3%

– 5 year home value change: +32.6%

– 10 year home value change: +59.3%

– Pictured: 30 Spaeth Ln, East Hampton ($67.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

#20. 11968 (Southampton)

– Typical home value: $1,636,843

— 363.6% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +14.0%

– 5 year home value change: +23.3%

– 10 year home value change: +44.0%

– Pictured: 1080 and 1100 Meadow Ln, Southampton ($78.0 million, 14 bedrooms)

#19. 11030 (Manhasset)

– Typical home value: $1,660,758

— 370.4% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +5.6%

– 5 year home value change: +12.9%

– 10 year home value change: +39.0%

– Pictured: 95 Lake Rd, Manhasset ($11.8 million, 6 bedrooms)

#18. 11954 (Montauk)

– Typical home value: $1,767,939

— 400.7% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +14.4%

– 5 year home value change: +27.0%

– 10 year home value change: +43.6%

– Pictured: 161 Second House Rd, Montauk ($35.0 million, None bedrooms)

#17. 10580 (Rye)

– Typical home value: $1,769,896

— 401.3% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +4.8%

– 5 year home value change: +3.1%

– 10 year home value change: +21.5%

– Pictured: 945 Forest Ave, Rye ($9.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

#16. 10012 (New York)

– Typical home value: $1,889,108

— 435.1% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: -7.0%

– 5 year home value change: -3.7%

– 10 year home value change: +34.1%

– Pictured: 245 Mulberry St Unit Townhouse, New York ($10.0 million, 32 bedrooms)

#15. 11024 (Great Neck)

– Typical home value: $1,904,267

— 439.3% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +5.4%

– 5 year home value change: +11.5%

– 10 year home value change: +24.9%

– Pictured: 227 Dock Ln, Great Neck ($45.0 million, 13 bedrooms)

#14. 11963 (Sag Harbor)

– Typical home value: $1,905,807

— 439.8% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +13.4%

– 5 year home value change: +30.4%

– 10 year home value change: +56.9%

– Pictured: 414 and 414A Hedges Ln, Sgpk South ($28.8 million, 14 bedrooms)

#13. 11765 (Mill Neck)

– Typical home value: $1,909,964

— 441.0% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +5.9%

– 5 year home value change: +7.5%

– 10 year home value change: +16.2%

– Pictured: 222 Cleft Roadlaurel Hl, Mill Neck ($18.5 million, 21 bedrooms)

#12. 10069 (New York)

– Typical home value: $1,950,821

— 452.5% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: -1.9%

– 5 year home value change: -13.9%

– 10 year home value change: +15.2%

– Pictured: 291 Simonson Ave, Staten Island ($439,000, 3 bedrooms)

#11. 10282 (New York)

– Typical home value: $2,166,804

— 513.7% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: -5.1%

– 5 year home value change: -11.7%

– 10 year home value change: +1.4%

– Pictured: 291 Simonson Ave, Staten Island ($439,000, 3 bedrooms)

#10. 11568 (Old Westbury)

– Typical home value: $2,228,848

— 531.3% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +4.4%

– 5 year home value change: +7.3%

– 10 year home value change: +19.2%

– Pictured: 75 Post Rd, Old Westbury ($30.0 million, 15 bedrooms)

#9. 11959 (Quogue)

– Typical home value: $2,231,690

— 532.1% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +13.8%

– 5 year home value change: +25.0%

– 10 year home value change: +35.4%

– Pictured: 2 and 4 Seascape Ln, Quogue ($18.8 million, 5 bedrooms)

#8. 10118 (New York)

– Typical home value: $2,414,616

— 583.9% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: -3.8%

– 5 year home value change: -25.5%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 104-23 103rd St, Ozone Park ($599,000, 3 bedrooms)

#7. 10007 (New York)

– Typical home value: $2,569,464

— 627.8% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: -4.6%

– 5 year home value change: -14.5%

– 10 year home value change: +32.2%

– Pictured: 762 Vernon Ave, Kenilworth ($329,000, 2 bedrooms)

#6. 11975 (Wainscott)

– Typical home value: $2,590,399

— 633.7% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +9.4%

– 5 year home value change: +22.2%

– 10 year home value change: +65.1%

– Pictured: 115 Beach Ln, Wainscott ($49.5 million, 6 bedrooms)

#5. 10013 (New York)

– Typical home value: $2,825,397

— 700.2% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: -5.2%

– 5 year home value change: -12.0%

– 10 year home value change: +34.2%

– Pictured: 152 Reade St, New York ($14.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

#4. 11930 (Amagansett)

– Typical home value: $3,104,831

— 779.4% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +9.0%

– 5 year home value change: +41.8%

– 10 year home value change: +89.9%

– Pictured: 386 Further Ln, Amagansett ($14.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

#3. 11932 (Bridgehampton)

– Typical home value: $3,170,266

— 797.9% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +13.3%

– 5 year home value change: +24.4%

– 10 year home value change: +63.1%

– Pictured: 191 Highland Ter, Bridgehampton ($45.0 million, 7 bedrooms)

#2. 11976 (Water Mill)

– Typical home value: $3,577,935

— 913.4% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +12.1%

– 5 year home value change: +17.6%

– 10 year home value change: +44.7%

– Pictured: 101 Cobb Isle Rd, Watermill ($45.0 million, 7 bedrooms)

#1. 11962 (Sagaponack)

– Typical home value: $5,262,148

— 1390.4% above typical home value in New York

– 1 year rent change: +9.6%

– 5 year home value change: +23.0%

– 10 year home value change: +67.3%

– Pictured: 414 and 414A Hedges Ln, Sagaponack ($28.8 million, 14 bedrooms)