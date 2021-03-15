You’re in luck! Get a free doughnut at Krispy Kreme for St. Patrick’s Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: Krispy Kreme Doughnuts)

(NEXSTAR) — Krispy Kreme is going green for St. Patrick’s Day, and with a bit of luck, you can get a free doughnut.

Through Wednesday, March 17, the chain is offering the Luck o’ the Doughnuts collection, featuring four “charming luck-filled” doughnuts.

Lucky Unicorn, Lucky Gold Coins, and Lucky Sprinkles are all Original Glazed doughnuts dipped in white or green icing and decorated to complement their name, while Lucky Leprechaun is a Cookies and Kreme-filled doughnut dipped in green icing and decorated with stripes and a leprechaun hat.

“Make sure to get these tasty green treats before they magically disappear!” the company encouraged on Twitter.

Also, if you wear green on Tuesday or Wednesday, you will receive a free green “O’riginal Glazed” doughnut.

The special doughnuts are available at participating stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

'Zero Chill' star Grace Beedie talks new Netflix series

Actor Noel Clarke talks three-part special event for the CW's 'Bulletproof'

Jersey City mayor talks school reopening, vaccine rollout plan

Hoboken mayor recalls COVID-19 one year later

Chilly, blustery Monday with plenty of sunshine

Frigid night ahead as gusty winds continue

Another taste of winter on the way

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

@PIX11News on Twitter