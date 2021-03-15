(NEXSTAR) — Krispy Kreme is going green for St. Patrick’s Day, and with a bit of luck, you can get a free doughnut.

Through Wednesday, March 17, the chain is offering the Luck o’ the Doughnuts collection, featuring four “charming luck-filled” doughnuts.

Lucky Unicorn, Lucky Gold Coins, and Lucky Sprinkles are all Original Glazed doughnuts dipped in white or green icing and decorated to complement their name, while Lucky Leprechaun is a Cookies and Kreme-filled doughnut dipped in green icing and decorated with stripes and a leprechaun hat.

“Make sure to get these tasty green treats before they magically disappear!” the company encouraged on Twitter.

Our #doughnut case is filled with a bit 🍩'Luck for St. Patrick's Day! Make sure to get these tasty green treats before they magically disappear! 🍀🌈🎩🦄 #krispykreme



Participating US & CAN shops only. Available 3/11 – 3/17. All flavors and info found – https://t.co/HkYiobhZDp pic.twitter.com/Gwx5glW6yC — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 13, 2021

Also, if you wear green on Tuesday or Wednesday, you will receive a free green “O’riginal Glazed” doughnut.

The special doughnuts are available at participating stores in the U.S. and Canada.