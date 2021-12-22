Your New Year’s goals: Avoiding burnout in 2021

NEW YORK -- The city is on course this week to have 119 COVID testing sites — more than double what it had had last month. That's in addition to a few federal testing sites and lots of home testing kits being distributed at some of the locations.

It's all part of efforts to reduce the long lines seen around the city in the past week, as infections continue to rise along with concerns of people contracting the virus before holiday gatherings begin. It's not yet clear how effective the efforts will be.