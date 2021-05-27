Young Maine woman vanishes from outside Times Square McDonald’s: police

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — Police investigators from Falmouth, Maine were seeking help from the NYPD in the disappearance of a young Maine woman outside a McDonald’s in Times Square.

Christine Hammontree, 29, was last seen on surveillance getting into a car with unidentified individuals in the early hours of Monday morning, May 24. She had been visiting New York City for the weekend, according to a friend who lives in Brooklyn.

Hammontree’s parents in Maine reported her missing on Tuesday, May 25. Hammontree was wearing an oversized, blue t-shirt, cut-off jeans and sandals when she was seen outside McDonald’s on 42nd Street, right in the heart of the New York City theatre district. She was carrying an orange backpack and wore black Rayban sunglasses.

The missing woman is 5-feet 9-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.Her Instagram account makes it clear she’s been a world traveler, with photos posted from points around the globe.

When PIX11 News reached her mother Judy Hammontree in Falmouth, the concerned mom told us, “We’re not allowed to say anything that could harm the investigation.” Hammontree’s mother asked us to contact the Falmouth Police Department in Maine.

Lt. Jeff Pardue is handling media inquiries in Falmouth, according to the officer who answered the department hotline. The officer said Pardue would call us back.

Anyone with information can call the Falmouth Police at (207) 781-2300 or the call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.