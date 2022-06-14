EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A 10-year-old boy battling a severe form of epilepsy was treated to a howling good time on Tuesday, meeting the crime-fighting canine heroes of the Paw Patrol.

Logan Wisehart, of Kansas, has spent most of his young life in and out of hospitals, fighting the symptoms of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. But instead of a doctor, Wisehart spent Tuesday with his favorite pups, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and New Jersey’s American Dream mall.

Wisehart’s wish was to meet the Paw Patrol team and spend the day at the mall’s Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park.

“He had a rough year last year. He had to have three different surgeries for his implant and then his tonsil removal and then they had to fix the implant,” said mom Melissa Wisehart. “So he had a really rough year and they thought maybe this would help boost his spirits.”

Wisehart, his parents, and his sister received the red carpet treatment at the mall, with the boy also getting treated to a few must-haves from Toys “R” Us.

Logan’s mom hopes that memories of the day will buoy her son’s spirits in the long months ahead.

“He will talk about this, I am sure, for months,” she said. “He will look at those pictures from here and watch these videos for months, I’m sure, if not longer.”