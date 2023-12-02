NEWARK, NJ (PIX 11) — Residents in Newark got into the holiday spirit Saturday night at the 10th annual holiday tree lighting ceremony at the Prudential Plaza.

The towering tree stands at 40 feet tall in the center of downtown Newark.

Dozens of people gathered around the tree in anticipation of the sparkling lights. The illuminated tree drew crowds, but it was Grammy-nominated artist and Newark native Raheem Devaughn who added a touch of musical magic to the festivities when he took the stage with a special performance.

The ceremony turned into somewhat of a party as the soulful sounds resonated with the crowd.

“You got the Christmas spirit out here,” said Denzyl Amankwah, a spectator at the ceremony. “The tree is lit, Raheem Devaughn is up there in the fur, and the Christmas songs are playing. It’s just good spirit, it’s good liveliness.”

The 10th annual ceremony brought children and families from across the city to enjoy bouncy houses and train rides, take pictures with Santa, and enjoy a holiday market with local vendors selling merchandise and food.

“The food is great, we had some empanadas before, hot chocolate,” spectator Michael McDonald said. “We were able to buy some chocolate bark over there so it’s awesome.”

The tree, which lit up the night sky, serves as a symbol of unity for the community — bringing together those looking forward to enjoying the magic of the season.

“It’s Christmas time,” said Amankwah “I’m here with my people. It feels good. The Christmas spirit is definitely here.”

Spectators said the ceremony marks the beginning of the holiday season in Newark and it even helped to get them in the holiday spirit.