NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers in need of help paying heating bills this winter can get up to $1,126 from the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday.

Originally, residents were eligible for up to $976, but the state secured additional funding. Households that already got a payment before the higher rate kicked in will get a supplemental benefit. New Yorkers can apply to the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) for funds.

“As temperatures dip this winter, my administration is committed to making sure all New Yorkers are able to heat their homes,” Hochul said. “Through this federal funding, we can help more families cover their energy bills and still have the money to pay for other household needs, like food and medicine. As New Yorkers face higher energy costs, this is a critical resource for families to ensure their homes are safe and warm this winter.”

New Yorkers can apply to the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) for funds. People can apply at local social services departments or by phone. Residents in new York City can download an application and obtain program information here. New Yorkers living outside of the five boroughs can also apply online for regular heating assistance benefits.

In addition to the regular benefit, household may also be eligible for an emergency benefit if they’re in danger of running out of heating fuel or of having their utility service shut off. Applications for emergency help will be open starting Jan. 3, 20213.