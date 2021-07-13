Yonkers DMX mural behind childhood home unveiled Tuesday after restoration

YONKERS — A restored mural of Earl “DMX” Simmons was unveiled in Yonkers Tuesday behind the School Street building where he lived as a child.

His fiancée Desiree Lindstrom brought their young son Exodus to the event. She said she is trying to help the youngest of DMX’s kids process what happened.

“We go to see his daddy’s grave often. I am trying to get him to understand. We come and see this picture of his daddy,” Lindstrom said.

DMX died in April from a heart attack. From School Street to the streets of Brooklyn, thousands mourned his loss. And millions more miss his voice.

“Through his career, he gave a voice to the voiceless and an identity to the misunderstood,” Charlene Thomas of Def Jam Recordings said.

Through the ups and downs of his career and life, DMX never forgot about Yonkers.

“He always came back to Yonkers, always came back to School Street and gave back, and that is why we’re standing here today,” Yonkers City Councilwoman Shanae Williams said.

New York City artist Floyd Simmons was tapped to restore the mural of the late rapper.

Darren “Dee” Dean, CEO of Ruff Ryders entertainment said, “They did a great job and he lived right here so they couldn’t have did it no other place.”

