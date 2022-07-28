NEW YORK (PIX11) — Swim safety is the emphasis of summer camp at the YMCA this summer. Since New York City children don’t always have access to the water and pools, the YMCA is making sure that no child is left behind.

Ten thousand children citywide are getting swim lessons as part of the YMCA’s eight-week summer camp experience.

The YMCA does not turn away families because of the inability to pay. Financial assistance is made available to meet families where they need it most.

Keith Tolbert, the aquatics coordinator at the YMCA, said some of the children start nervous, shy and even scared.

“It is our job to get them over that fear in order to start teaching them properly,” Tolbert said.

In New York City, there are dangers to inequitable access to pool time. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between the ages of 1 to 4.



To improve swim safety across the five boroughs, the YMCA is also offering free lifeguard courses for the summer.