NEW YORK (PIX11) — The highly acclaimed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s latest work, including a new infinity mirror room, is set to unveil at the Chelsea David Zwiner gallery in May.

Beginning May 12. patrons can view her largest gallery exhibition to date, including new paintings, sculptures, and more. This exhibition, titled, “Yayoi Kusama: I Spend Each Day Embracing Flowers,” will also feature her signature pumpkins and flowers, and the iconic infinity room.

Visitors will not have to purchase tickets to enjoy Kusama’s artwork, the exhibition is free and it will be on a first-come basis. However, the much-anticipated mirror room will be timed, to allow everyone a chance to view and engage with the work, according to the gallery.

At previous Kusama exhibitions guests had to wait from thirty minutes to over two hours depending on the time and day. Therefore, to avoid long wait times, it’s best to visit early on weekday mornings.

Be sure to sign up on David Zwirner’s site for updates and more information.