As Hope Week continued for the New York Yankees on Tuesday, the team highlighted an inspirational story at the New York City police academy in Queens.

The Yankees Foundation donated $10,000 to help a mentoring program. Officers work with local kids through a program called Blue Chips. It helps 12 to 17-year-old New Yorkers achieve success.

PIX11’s Marc Malusis has more. Watch the video above for the full report.