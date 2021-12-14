WWII veteran says he feels ‘great’ on his 101st birthday: ‘Life can be beautiful’

NEW YORK — Lenny Landu was born during the Roaring 20s, and he’s still kicking to experience the 2020s.

“I feel great,” he told PIX11 News on his 101st birthday. “Life can be beautiful. Take one day at a time.”

Landu exercises every day in his New Jersey home, and even works at a container company because work “keeps you young.”

He told PIX11 News reporter Marvin Scott that he hasn’t been sick since he served in World War II. He credits a flu shot he received back then to his continued health — but other factors, including his wife, have helped as well.

His wife, Sydelle, is 25 years his junior.

“Being married to someone 25 years younger does help,” she said, “but he is a happy man. And he enjoys every day.”

Landu celebrated his big day with friends and family. He said living as long as he has is a feat, and he gave PIX11 News his secrets to staying young and living long: “I have a young wife, I have young friends and I have a motto [that] says that ‘you should do a good, anonymous deed every day of your life.'”