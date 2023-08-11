NEW YORK (PIX11) – Sophia Chang skipped her college graduation and landed in New York City, she went from crashing at a friend’s place to managing members of the Wu-Tang clan.

With an impressive resume which also includes managing Q-Tip and A Tribe Called Quest, she states she wants to be better and unlock her full potential. The daughter of Korean immigrants went on to break down barriers and is known as the first Asian woman of Hip-hop.

Now as Hip-hop celebrates its 50th anniversary, Chang in her 50s is helping other women of color gain a powerful voice.

“You know, Hip-hop taught me so much, but most importantly it taught me about loyalty,” Chang said as she spoke about unlocking her full potential, something she is now helping other women of color do with her mentorship program, Unlock Her Potential.

“When I met Wu-Tang Clan, they really took me under their wing and really brought me into their circle. I did not discover them, but I have been called the Wu-whisperer, their muse, and their sister. I really was raised by them.”

Chang has managed Wu-Tang Clan members RZA, GZA, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard (ODB) at various points in their careers. She has produced shows like Project Runway and even wrote a memoir, released in 2020.

As she talked about her impressive career which also includes managing D’Angelo and Raphael Saadiq, Chang exuded a laid-back energy while wearing Gucci pumps, red lipstick, and a fedora.

“I always tell my mentees what is the worst can happen when you seek what you want? You fail, your ego gets hurt,” she stated. Chang believes life has always been filled with difficulties, she herself has been fired by clients and divorced.

She continued.

“And you know what I tell people, congratulations because those are really opportunities to become better and do better.”

Chang is now at this point in her career where she wants other women to gain that same confidence, curiosity, and passion with her mentorship program. The program is taking applications until Aug. 30.

Her list of mentors includes Joey BadA$$ and Micheal Ostin and promises 1 hour of mentorship each month for one year.

In addition to her program, Chang is also working on a series based on her memoir and her time with Wu-Tang Clan.

However, she said that her greatest and most important job has been as a mother to two children who she called fearless, good-hearted leaders which she also hopes to instill in the young woman who join her mentorship program.