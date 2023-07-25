NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Wu-Tang Clan will headline For the Love: 50 Years of Hip-Hop, a concert and celebration that honors hip-hop, SiriusXM, and Pandora announced earlier Tuesday.

“Hip-hop is not just music, it’s a culture which has defined and redefined our society,” Joshua Raiford, Vice President of Music Programming at SiriusXM/Pandora said. “We are honored to share this momentous occasion with these music pioneers and have them take the SiriusXM stage.”

The concert will take place at The Knockdown Center in Queens on Thursday, Aug. 10. The event is open to all SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners, 21 years of age and older.

Fans wanting to attend the event should RSVP here, as it is required to enter the show.

SiriusXM and Cricket will also present the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Queens with a check in support of the organization’s impactful work. Boys & Girls Club members will also get to take home a backpack, which will be customizable.

For the Love: 50 Years of Hip-Hop celebration is scheduled a day before hip-hop heavyweights perform at Yankee Stadium for the 50th anniversary big party on Aug. 11. New York City’s Run-DMC, Lil Kim, Wu-Tang’s Ghostface Killah, and west coast rappers Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube will also perform.

Considered by many to be one of the greatest hip-hop groups of all time, Wu-Tang Clan have been touring since their debut record “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” came out in 1993.

The now triple-platinum album features songs like “C.R.E.A.M.” (Cash Rules Everything Around Me) and “Protect Ya Neck.”

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.