World’s largest bottle of soap on display in Times Square

MANHATTAN — A 21-foot-tall, 2,500-pound metal and fiberglass bottle will travel to 16 cities to raise hand hygiene awareness.

Through Soapbox’s multi-city tour, the company will donate nearly 150,000 personal care products to communities in need.

In addition, for every product sold, Soapbox will donate a bar of soap and personal hygiene kits to local charities at every stop.

In addition to having the largest bottle of soap touring different cities, Soapbox will earn two world records over the course of the tour: The most hygiene products donated in 24 hours and most hygiene products donated within a week.

Visit the Soapbox website for more information on the company and products.