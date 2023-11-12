The World Trade Center and other landmarks around New York State will be illuminated red, yellow, pink and blue Sunday night in celebration of Diwali.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, was officially made a New York City school holiday in June.

“New Yorkers are grateful to our Indian and South Asian communities for their contributions and commitment to sharing their rich heritage,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

Here are all the landmarks that will be illuminated:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

