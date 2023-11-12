The World Trade Center and other landmarks around New York State will be illuminated red, yellow, pink and blue Sunday night in celebration of Diwali.
Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, was officially made a New York City school holiday in June.
“New Yorkers are grateful to our Indian and South Asian communities for their contributions and commitment to sharing their rich heritage,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.
Here are all the landmarks that will be illuminated:
- One World Trade Center
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Moynihan Train Hall
- Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park
