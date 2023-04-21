NEW YORK (PIX11)– A Harlem woman owns and operates a popular food truck, that is attracting fans from around the world. The small business owner who runs the delicious hot spot says it’s all about persistence and community.

Tami Treadwell says she “owns” the corner here on 125 Street where her truck has posted shop, in Harlem.

That’s because this is her neighborhood and the community she loves. I asked her how she shows that love? Easy she said, I cook delicious food from the heart.

A lifelong Harlem native Treadwell says she found her calling in food, and this is her prime time! Bringing her delicious family recipes “Harlem seafood soul” to the Streets of Harlem.

Now she’s in a new state-of-the-art eco-friendly restaurant-grade mobile kitchen, where there is always a line of people loving her food and heart. In just twenty minutes, families from London and Australia came to eat.

Bri Keating is a new mom from Harlem and came an hour before Treadwell even opened. She kept hearing about the shrimp and grits and wanted a taste.

Treadwell’s popularity is not just the food but her story. It hasn’t been easy for Treadwell.

After battling a tough economy, having cancer two times, and losing her beloved husband of 38 years to COVID-19, she is back with a new groove and new attitude.

Treadwell says thanks to appearing on Netflix and social media business is booming. She hopes to open up a brick and mortar and have a food truck in every borough. Like her food, she says she’s spicy and seasoned. Her message- it’s never too late to start over, and sometimes the best is yet to come.

If you want to take a bite of some Harlem seafood soul just go to 125 Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd.