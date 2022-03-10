NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hundreds of nonprofit workers rallied at City Hall for the Just Pay Campaign, calling on the City Council and Mayor Eric Adams to increase wages for human service workers.

These workers, predominantly women of color, are some of the lowest paid in the city, despite the importance of the community work they provide especially during the pandemic.

The Center for New York City affairs at The New School found roughly two-thirds of nonprofit human service workers in New York City are living in poverty.

Members of the City Council told PIX11 News they are just starting to look at legislation to raise the minimum wage of the service workers to $21 an hour.