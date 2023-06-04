QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A shooting inside a restaurant in Queens on Saturday left a worker injured and customers rattled.

The shooting happened at the popular Boishakhi Restaurant at 36th Avenue and 29th Street in Astoria Saturday afternoon, police said.

Workers said the suspect walked in with a gun looking for an employee. When he found him, he opened fire.

Surveillance video that captured the harrowing ordeal shows customers ducking for cover, innocent people scrambling to get to safety, and sprinting for their lives, as the gunman chases his victim around the restaurant trying to get a clear shot. It’s all over in seconds as the wounded employee stumbles out of the door and makes it across the street.

A good Samaritan, Nelson Burgos, jumped in to help the victim. He said the man was in shock.

“I took my hoodie off and wrapped it around him just to apply some pressure until the ambulance came,” Burgos said.

The shooter escaped before the police arrived.

Meanwhile, the restaurant employee, bleeding from a gunshot wound to his lower body, was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Police on Sunday morning described the victim’s condition as stable.

The restaurant owner said the shooter has a history with his employee and was angry.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).