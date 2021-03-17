Women take the lead in NYPD’s Transportation Bureau

NEW YORK — For years, you didn’t see women fighting crime on a police motorcycle, but times are changing and so are the faces of the NYPD’s Transportation Bureau, from the top down.

Chief Kim Royster is head of the bureau which includes several traffic and highway districts, traffic enforcement and city-wide task forces.

“Traffic safety is public safety and traffic affects everyone, whether you’re a pedestrian, a bicyclist, a motorist or riding a motorcycle, traffic touches everyone’s life,” said Royster.

Royster is the First African American woman to hold the position as chief of the transportation bureau. It has historically been dominated by men but over the years, with many reforms in place and a call for more diversity, more women are becoming leaders.



“Diversity is what we strive for but inclusivity is what we need to have in an agency as large as the NYPD,” she said.



Her career spans more than 35 years, as she rose through various ranks, breaking down barriers along the way as the first woman commanding officer of public information and second in command in community affairs.

And to think, Royster says she never set out to make history.

“I came her to do one craft which was to be a vocalist,” said Royster, who has performed for two American presidents.

Since then, she’s been on a trajectory upwards.



“I’ve taken all of the skill sets and guess what I’ve done? Brought them to the transportation bureau.”



And Royster is not alone. Deputy Inspector Lashonda Dyce is a new commanding officer of highway patrol, the first African American woman to hold that position as well.



“You can definitely do anything you want to do as long as you put your mind to it,” said Dyce.



Of the 36,380 cops on the force, 18% are women and only six women are assigned to highway patrol units across the city.



Inspector Nicole Papamichael is one of them. She heads the highway district after holding various positions, from spending years undercover to the most challenging work.



“I was a sergeant in the child abuse squad under special victims,” she said. “That was the most challenging of my career. It was something that was a very tough assignment.”



But tough assignments never held this Brooklyn native back.



“I know it’s male-dominated. I was welcomed with open arms and I don’t think anyone has a problem with me being here. We are the first people that your see leading dignitaries, we are the first thing that everyone sees.”



These three women law enforcement leaders may not be bike riders at heart, but they’re definitely blazing trails.