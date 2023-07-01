Three women were injured in a shoot-out while riding a Bx4 bus in the Bronx, the NYPD said. (Greg Mocker)

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Three women were injured in a shoot-out while riding a Bx4 bus in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

“Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Westchester Avenue in the Bronx resulting in three bus riders being injured,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey said. “Preliminary investigation reveals that shots came from the street and involved a dispute between people not on the bus.”

According to police, a man was shooting at another vehicle when stray bullets unintentionally hit the bus the women were passengers on near 756 Union and Westchester Avenue around 3:21 pm.

One woman a 59-year-old was grazed in the chest. The other two women both 67, were injured by flying glass.

All were transported to Lincoln Hospital where they are in stable condition.

The gunmen fled the scene of the incident in a red car, police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.