NEW YORK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Tuesday is National Equal Pay Day, a day that marks how far into the new year it takes for women to be paid the same as their male counterparts from the previous year.

Supporters of the movement and elected officials gathered on the steps of City Hall wearing red to push for change. The red signifies how deep “in the red” women are with their paychecks compared to men.

“Here in New York, for every dollar a man makes, women earn an average of .85 cents,” New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said. “The disparity though is much wider for women of color.”

PowHer New York, a network that fights for economic equality, says Black women make .64 cents to every one dollar a white, non-Hispanic man makes. It dips even lower for Latina and Native American women to .56 cents.

Beverly Neufeld, president of PowHer New York, says the pandemic cut back progress that was being made.

“They were essential to keep families going, businesses going, governments running, and we need to use that energy, that pain to forward what we’re trying to do today,” Neufeld said.

The women are asking for action on the New York State Salary Range Disclosure Law which would require employers to post minimum and maximum salary ranges on job listings. New York City adopted the law this year, which goes into effect in May, but the City Council’s Women’s Caucus and supporters are pushing for it on a state level.

“Salaries should not be based on gender or race or religion or anything for that matter that is irrelevant to the performance of a particular job,” Gloria Middleton, president of CWA Local 1180, said.

They are also asking for fair pay for home care workers and universal child care in the 2023 fiscal year state budget so that there’s an even financial playing field for women. They believe this multi-pronged approach will end wage inequality.

They also add that the work being done now is for the next generation of women leaders to have an easier journey than the one they’re all on today.