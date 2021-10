A woman tried to bring a machete through a security checkpoint at LaGuardia Airport on Oct. 17, 2021, a TSA official said. (Credit: TSA/Twitter)

QUEENS, N.Y. — TSA officers stopped a woman who tried to bring a machete through a security checkpoint at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday, an official said.

The unidentified woman had the machete in her carry-on bag, according to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

The woman allegedly told TSA agents she didn’t know it was in her bag, Farbstein said in a tweet on Monday.

Port Authority Police confiscated the machete and issued the woman a summons. She was allowed to board her flight, Farbstein said.

A woman showed up at a @LGAairport security checkpoint with this machete in her carry-on bag yesterday. She told @TSA officers that she didn't know it was in her bag. C'mon lady, seriously??! pic.twitter.com/uVP2bEYl2F — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) October 18, 2021