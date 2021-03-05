Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Queens: NYPD

Emergency 911 scene

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

QUEENS — Police launched an investigation into a hit-and-run in Queens that left a woman dead Thursday night. 

Authorities responded to a call of an unconscious woman in the vicinity of South Conduit Avenue and Linden Boulevard in the neighborhood bordering Lindenwood and Ozone Park around 10 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a 24-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive on the roadway with severe head trauma, police said.

She wasn taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released pending family notification.

Investigation determined the woman attempted to cross the street when a vehicle traveling east struck her before fleeing the location. 

No arrests have been made. 

At least one other deadly hit-and-run in the city was reported late Thursday. A 92-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing the street in the Murray Hill neighborhood of Manhattan. The driver of that incident fled the scene, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

