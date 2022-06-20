HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 25-year-old woman was struck by an apparent stray bullet at a Bronx playground Sunday night, according to police.

The victim was among the attendees of a large gathering at Half-Nelson Playground on Nelson Avenue near Featherbed Lane, authorities said. Around 9 p.m., the event was interrupted by gunfire, according to the NYPD.

The woman was struck in the shoulder and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, police said. Authorities described the victim’s condition as stable.

Investigators believe that the victim was not the shooting’s intended target. Police had not publicly identified a suspect or announced an arrest as of early Monday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).