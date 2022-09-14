NEW YORK (PIX11) — An artist stood in the East River for hours Wednesday as the tide rose and receded.

Sarah Cameron Sunde walked into the water at low tide in the morning and stayed there for hours as the water crept up her torso at high tide. She stayed there until the water receded around 8 p.m.

Sunde’s performance was prompted by Hurricane Sandy. The project, called 36.5/ A Durational Performance with the Sea, invites people to focus on rising sea levels.

She invites others to stand with her in the water. Sunde has so far stood in waters in Maine, Mexico, California, the Netherlands, Bangladesh, Brazil and Kenya.

“I travel to a location threatened by sea-level rise to stand in a tidal area for a full tidal cycle, usually 12-13 hours; water engulfs my body and then recedes again,” she said in a post on the project website. “The tide tracks time on my body viscerally, and functions as a metaphor for the changing environment. The water is my collaborator and the risks are real. I stay present in the sensations, attempt to embody the ocean and find a way to endure the struggle. The public is invited to stand in the water with me for however long they like and to participate in performing a series of physical gestures from the shore, creating a human clock that communicates to me each hour that passes.”