WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was stabbed and left fighting for her life inside an apartment building in Upper Manhattan Monday morning, police said.

Authorities were called to the building on West 160th Street in Washington Heights around 6:15 a.m. The victim was rushed to a hospital. Police described her condition as critical.

No arrests had been made, as of Monday morning. The investigation remained ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).