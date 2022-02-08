Woman stabbed in the head during subway fight: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A suspect pulled out a boxcutter and stabbed another rider while onboard a southbound No. 5 train Tuesday night, police said.

The 39-year-old victim and 50-year-old suspect — both women — were fighting on the train about 9 p.m. when the attack occurred, police said. Police recovered the weapon, a boxcutter, from the train.

The suspect is expected to survive the attack. The suspect fled the scene after the attack, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).