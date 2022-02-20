Woman stabbed 3 times in abdomen, several men stabbed in Saturday subway attacks

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The day after Mayor Eric Adams announced a new subway safety plan, several people were stabbed across the subway system in new York.

Early Saturday around 3 a.m., a 46-year-old man was stabbed in Queens at the Jamaica-Van Wyck station during a robbery, police said. The victim, who appeared to be homeless, was stabbed repeatedly in the buttocks and thigh during a robbery attempt.

On Saturday afternoon, a man was stabbed in the leg an arm at the Bedford Avenue subway station on the L line, officials said. No arrests have been made.

Also on Saturday afternoon, a suspect punched a 20-year-old woman while in the Livonia Avenue and Van Siclen Avenue subway station, then pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed the victim in the abdomen.

Two of Saturday’s subway stabbings happened in Manhattan. Around 9 p.m., a man was approached by a pair who tried to rob him, police said. He was stabbed in the leg when he tried to flee.

Around the same time, a man was stabbed in the arm on a southbound No. 1 train in Morningside Heights.

