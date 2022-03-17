MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man smashed a woman over the head with a glass bottle on the subway in Manhattan early Thursday morning, police said.

The attack happened on a southbound No. 1 train. Police said the 31-year-old victim got into a fight with a 41-year-old man she knew. The glass bottle cut her face and the man fled the train.

The victim was treated at a hospital, police said. No arrests had been made.

