THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman during an argument on a 5 train that was approaching the East 180th Street station on Monday.

The 46-year-old woman was arguing with the suspect around 4:25 p.m. when he allegedly slapped her in the face and dragged her to the ground by her hair, according to authorities.

The suspect fled the train and ran out of the East 180th Street station, police said. The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital by EMS.

Police describe the suspect as being around 5’10” with short black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue cargo pants and black construction boots and carrying a black lunchbox.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

