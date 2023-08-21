THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police said a 24-year-old woman was fatally shot following an argument with two other women late Sunday night in Tremont.

Officers responded to the scene at 422 East 178th St. around 11:30 p.m. Police said they found the victim outside of a building with a gunshot wound to her face.

She was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police have identified the victim as 24-year-old Lashawn Andrews, of the Bronx.

The suspects fled the scene after the shooting, police said. No arrests have been made at this time.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.