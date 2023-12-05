BAYONNE, N.J. (PIX11) – A woman was charged with arson on Tuesday after she allegedly set a stroller on fire outside of a New Jersey preschool, according to police.

Officers responded to a 911 call for a report of a baby stroller on fire next to The Lauren Wendroff Early Children’s Academy in Bayonne, N.J. on Monday. By the time officers arrived, staff members from the preschool had already extinguished the blaze, police aid.

Security footage from the school showed a woman approaching the stroller and setting it on fire before fleeing the scene, police said. Her description was shared and dispatched to other police units.

An officer matched the description to that of Khaliyah Bordeau 37, of Jersey City, according to officials. Bordeau had allegedly spoken to the officer earlier on Monday regarding her impounded vehicle, officials said.

On Tuesday morning, Bordeau walked into a local precinct to recover her impounded vehicle and police arrested her in connection with the arson case, authorities said.

