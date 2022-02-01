Woman reaches $387k settlement with NYC over NYPD shove during George Floyd protests

Dounya Zayer testifies about her experience with police at a protest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. (Screengrab/New York State Attorney General)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A woman allegedly shoved by an NYPD officer in Brooklyn during protests over the death of George Floyd reached a $387,000 settlement with New York City, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Officer Vincent D’Andraia allegedly shoved Dounya Zayer on May 29, 2020 near the Barclays Center. Zayer fell to the ground, hitting her head on the concrete. She had a seizure and was hospitalized, Zayer testified.

“Officer D’Andraia insulted me and then assaulted me,” she said in June of 2020. “There were hundreds of officers around and not a single officer stopped to help me.”

Zayer and bystanders were using cellphone cameras during the demonstration and caught the incident on video, which quickly went viral.

D’Andraia was suspended without pay after the shove and his commander was transferred to a different unit, the NYPD told PIX11 News at the time. He was also charged with third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment and third-degree menacing.