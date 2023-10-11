BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman is wanted for assaulting another woman inside the Jay Street-Borough Hall subway station on Sept. 30, according to the NYPD.

Police said the victim was on an escalator inside the station around 5:25 p.m. when the suspect punched her in the face.

Then, the suspect pulled out pepper spray from her bag and sprayed the woman in the face, according to authorities.

The woman was treated at the scene for her injuries, police said.

