Woman punched in anti-Asian attack in Manhattan: police

Police released an image of the man accused of punching a woman and making anti-Asian bias statements on Aug. 22, 2021 (NYPD)

GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan — A woman was injured in an apparent anti-Asian attack in Manhattan Sunday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the vicinity of First Avenue and East 19th Street in the Gramercy Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The 52-year-old victim was walking in the area when a man approached her, punched her in the head and made anti-Asian bias statements at her, according to police.

The suspect fled, and the woman was treated for pain to her head, cops said.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force launched an investigation into the incident.

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).