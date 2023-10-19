NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man punched a woman inside the 42nd Street-Lexington Avenue subway station in an apparent antisemitic attack on Saturday, according to police.

The 29-year-old victim was in the No. 7 train passageway when the man punched her in the face, police said. The victim told police she asked why he punched her and he allegedly said, “You are Jewish.”

The man then fled the scene, according to police. The victim suffered minor injuries and was expected to be OK.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

