Woman killed after being stabbed multiple times in Queens: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed near Broadway and 23rd Street, on the border of Astoria and Long Island City.

The victim’s name and age have not been released. Police also didn’t release information regarding the possible motive or circumstances behind the attack.

The woman was stabbed multiple times and pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

