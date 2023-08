QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are investigating a possible subway push incident on the No. 7 line in Queens, according to the NYPD.

Authorities were called to the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue station just after 1 p.m. for a report of a woman who was pushed onto the tracks, police said. She was taken to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment.

