QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman from Queens accused of fatally striking a young girl with her vehicle has been charged with criminally negligent homicide, the NYPD said Tuesday.

In February, 46-year-old Claudia Mendez-Vasquez allegedly struck 7-year-old Naadhum Dolma with her Ford Explorer SUV, officials said. The driver failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the young girl crossing the street at the intersection of Newton Road and 45th Street, police said.

Vasquez stayed until first responders arrived, and EMS took Dolma to Elmhurst Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to police officials.

Vasquez was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident, according to the NYPD. They were unable to say if the driver was distracted or did not see the young girl crossing the street at the time of the incident. She had no prior interaction with law enforcement, according to police.

The young girl’s parents were not immediately available for comment.