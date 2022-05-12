NEW YORK (PIX11)— The dead woman found with a plastic bag over her head in a Bronx apartment last month was killed, authorities said Thursday.

Police have identified the deceased as Norayshma Fernandez, 34, of the Bronx. The cause of death was ruled a homicide, officials said. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.



Authorities received calls about a foul odor coming from an apartment on the 1100 block of Ogden Avenue just before 8 p.m. on April 7, according to the NYPD. Once inside, officers found the woman on the floor with a plastic bag over her head, police said.

She was unconscious and unresponsive and EMS- personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).