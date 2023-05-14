BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was stabbed to death inside her Brooklyn apartment Saturday night, police said.

Officers were called to the home on Bedford Avenue, near South 4th Street, around 8:20 p.m. Theresa Gregg, 37, was found lying on the floor in the bedroom with puncture wounds on her neck and body, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

