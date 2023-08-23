BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman was found dead in a pool of blood in the entryway of a Brooklyn apartment building Tuesday, police said.

Police have identified the woman as 58-year-old Latanya Parker. She lived in the building where her body was found, according to authorities.

Police said they’re investigating the incident as a homicide.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).