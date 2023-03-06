MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police launched an investigation into the death of a woman who may have been killed by toxic chemicals in Midtown East over the weekend.

The 35-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a parked car on 56th Street near Sutton Place around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the NYPD. A liquid chemical was found inside the car, police sources told PIX11 News.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A hazmat team removed the material and secured the area, police said.

Police have not yet publicly identified what the liquid chemical was, but authorities do not suspect criminality in connection with the incident.